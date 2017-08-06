Inky's Restaurant keeps family tradition going strong for 60 years

It’s a Toledo tradition.

Inky’s Restaurant on North Detroit Avenue is sixty years old.

On Sunday afternoon, Inky's threw a party for all of their longtime customers.

Two hundred of Inky’s close personal friends were invited to enjoy complimentary pizza and pasta as a way to thank them for keeping them in business.

Inky is Frank Incorvaia Sr.

He opened the Italian restaurant in 1957.

He passed away several years ago.

Frank’s son Keith is the head cook.

“I learned to cook from my mom. We had ten kids in our family. I’d stand on a little stool and watch her cook," said Keith.

When you visit Inky’s there’s one word you keep hearing: family.

From waitresses like Sharon Edwards.

“Everyone has made friends here. It’s like a big family,” said Sharon.

To customers like Darlene Walter.

“The food., the atmosphere, the people. They’re like family to us," said Darlene.

That’s why the Incorvaia family says this celebration wouldn’t be complete without those who have showered them over the years with love and support.

“Once you come in here you’re always family. You’re always family. And we’re Toledo owned. Our money stays here, our people stay here. Kids go to school here. We’re not a franchise” according to Frank Incorvaia Jr.

A third generation of Incorvaia family members are being groomed to take over Inky’s once Frank Jr. and Keith retire.

They hope to keep growing that family of customers over the next sixty years.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





