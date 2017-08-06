Five injured including three small children in accident on High Level Bridge Sunday

Five people were injured, including a 6-year-old, 4-year-old and 6-month-old, in an accident on the Anthony Wayne Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police, 26-year-old Tony Alsept was driving onto the bridge from east Toledo in the right lane when he started to merge with traffic in the left lane due to construction.

When he was unable to do so due to another car being in the left lane, the Mr. Alsept swerved back into the right lane and lost control of his SUV.

The SUV then went left, struck the concrete median before swerving back to the right, going over the sidewalk and landing on the guardrail.

When the car stopped, the 6-year-old was thrown from the SUV and landed under it.

Alsept was uninjured, however his passengers, including the children, 29-year-old Caylee McVey and 24-year-old Tiffany Bermejo were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate.

