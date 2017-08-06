New St. John's coach bringing college-like atmosphere to Titans' practices

New St. John's head coach Larry McDaniel is bringing a college atmosphere to the Titans.

For McDaniel, after spending most of his career at the college level, it's what he's grown accustomed to.

“It’s really no different, you know fall is fall, this is what we’re supposed to be doing during the fall time," said McDaniel. "As far as me and my transition to high school, not much difference at all."

The program hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010, but they do have a lot potential if they avoid injuries.

Dallas Gant, an Ohio State Buckeye commit, anchors the defense. He was a team captain last year as a junior, and it's easy to see why, he's a leader of men.

“We love the change, everyone loves the change, it's very intense out here," said Gant. "Everybody goes hard, the coaches push everybody to the extreme, we're coached really well."

The offensive line will be solid with Minnesota commit Austin Beier. He says he worked hard in the off-season for his senior year.

“It’s what’s expected of me," said Beier. "I gotta lead the team, make it to the playoffs, beat all the teams we want like Central and St. Francis. So you got to bring your A game every time for that."

The Titans have had their share of bad breaks, now, hoping to get back among the elite teams in NorthWest Ohio.

St. John's opens the season at Bedford.

