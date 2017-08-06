Serious injury crash leaves one in critical condition

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Police were on the scene of an injury crash in Allen County Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Bluelick Road near I-75 in Bath Township around 11:30 p.m.

Police say 23-year-old Patrick Hull of Lima was headed eastbound on Bluelick Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle.

Police say Hull's vehicle then went off of the road, rolled and struck a utility pole.

Hull's passenger, 23-year-old Holly Mooney of Lima was life-flighted to Promedica Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Hull was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say neither Hull nor Mooney were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Police say seatbelts would have helped to minimize their injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

