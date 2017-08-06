Planned Pethood holds rummage sale to raise money for area animals

Hundreds of used treasures lined the tables at the Planned Pethood annual rummage sale at the Lucas County Fairgrounds on August 6.

It was $4 Bag Day, where shoppers were given a bag to fit as much as they could inside of it. Everything inside their bag would then cost only $4 and proceeds would benefit Planned Pethood.

Planned Pethood is dedicated to saving animals and reducing the amount of overpopulation and suffering of dogs and cats. The organization offers low-cost spay and neutering procedures and helps to find animals permanent homes.

"All of our animals are fully vetted before they leave our hands. They're spayed or neutered, whatever the case may be. They'll be up-to-date on shots, up-to-date on flea and tick protection, de-wormed, the whole nine years before they leave our care," said event coordinator Mary Torio.

Sheila Gallagher stopped by the sale to find some items and get help from Planned Pethood with some stray cats in her backyard.

Gallagher said Planned Pethood is important because the organization keeps animal safe and healthy.

“We need to help out the animals. There are people out there that abuse them and animals are a blessing. Once

you get them, they're like family,” said Gallagher.

