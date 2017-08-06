OVI checkpoints catch more than just drunk drivers

(WTOL) - Two OVI checkpoints were set up in the area this weekend. The results show more than just drunk drivers are caught on the road.

One checkpoint was set up on State Route 4 in Erie County on Aug.6.

An analysis of alcohol-related crashes showed officials that Erie County was an area of concern for drunk driving incidents.

During the two-hour period,533 vehicles drove through the checkpoint.

Out of those vehicles, one was found to be impaired and two arrests for illegals drugs were made.

The other checkpoint was stationed on Navarre Avenue on Aug. 5 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

More than 1,000 vehicles passed through the checkpoint during the six hours it was set up.

Of those vehicles, one driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of marijuana, 15 were cited for have a suspended license or no license at all, two were given summons for outstanding warrants and one car had to be towed from the scene.

"I would like to personally thank those motorists who designated a sober driver or made other travel arrangements after consuming alcohol. We hope this trend continues so that no more lives are lost through the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel while impaired," said Sandusky Post Commander Lt. B.W. Gockstetter.

The checkpoint delayed drivers about 20 seconds on their routes. Officials think 20 seconds is worth making sure motorists are safe on the road.

