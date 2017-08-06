Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: Aug. 6, 2017

The Toledo water crisis of 2014 tainted the water supply and troubled the city. The city's Director of Public Utilities Ed Moore talks about the odds of the crisis ever happening again, as well as the expansion of the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

Several longtime employees of Ohio's Division of Wildlife had been demoted, reassigned or dismissed, and many outdoorsmen blamed the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Chief of Wildlife for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Mike Miller talks to Jerry via Skype about the reassignments and the department budget.

Later, President of Michigan International Speedway Rick Brenner joins the show to discuss the upcoming NASCAR Pure Michigan 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.