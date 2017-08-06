Sheriff: Drugs found in house where SWAT team killed man

LIMA, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say drugs and guns were found in a home where a man was shot and killed by a SWAT team during a search.

The Allen County sheriff isn't releasing the name of the man who was killed or the officers involved in the shooting Thursday morning in Lima (LY'-muh).

Two officers from the SWAT team have been placed on leave. Sheriff Matt Treglia said Friday that their names won't be released until more details are known.

The sheriff says officers found multiple firearms and what they think is fentanyl, heroin and synthetic marijuana in the home.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wood County Sheriff's office.

Lima is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Toledo in northwestern Ohio.

