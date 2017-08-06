Neighbors claim arson caused south Toledo fire

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in south Toledo Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on Geneva and Arlington Avenues around 3 a.m.

One neighbor said the fire was caused by poured gasoline in the backyard.

Neighbors said the house went up for sale yesterday and was not currently occupied.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

