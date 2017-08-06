3-year-old hit after walking into path of car

A three-year-old girl is now in the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Havre Street around 4 p.m.

Police say 34-year-old Victor Levesque was driving southbound on Havre Street when a three-year-old girl walked into the path of the car.

Police say the child was unaccompanied by an adult.

The girl was taken to the Toledo ProMedica for treatment.

She is listed in critical condition.

