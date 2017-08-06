Car crashes into electric pole, flips over

Police were on the scene of a crash in north Toledo Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Central and Franklin Avenues.

Police say a car crashed into an electric pole, causing the pole to uproot and the car to flip over.

The driver was not injured and was able to go home.

Crews were on the scene working to fix the uprooted pole.

