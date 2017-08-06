Fire crews contain east Toledo house fire

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in east Toledo Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on Neise Avenue near Yondota Street around 2:30 a.m.

Crews say a small fire started on the back deck of the home. They say the fire did not spread into the home.

Crews say the house is occupied but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

