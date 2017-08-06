Head-on crash totals car

Police were at the scene of a crash in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Bancroft and Lagrange Streets just after midnight.

Police say a car was driving southbound on Lagrange while a van was heading west on Bancroft when the van failed to yield, causing a head-on crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the passengers in the vehicles were injuries.

The car was totaled as a result of the crash.

