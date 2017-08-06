Head-on crash totals car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Head-on crash totals car

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were at the scene of a crash in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Bancroft and Lagrange Streets just after midnight. 

 Police say a car was driving southbound on Lagrange while a van was heading west on Bancroft when the van failed to yield, causing a head-on crash. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the passengers in the vehicles were injuries. 

The car was totaled as a result of the crash.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly