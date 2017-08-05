Two kids taken to hospital after head-on crash in west Toledo

Two children were taken to the hospital and two other people were also injured after a head-on crash in west Toledo on Saturday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m.

According to police, one car collided head-on with two other cars near the intersection of Alexis and Lewis.

According to police none of the injuries were serious.

