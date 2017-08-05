Put-in-Bay restaurants raise money to fight breast cancer at 'Pink Day at the Bay'

Put-in-Bay went pink on Saturday for the 5th annual "Pink Day at the Bay" fundraising event.

The money raised will go directly to Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio to help with breast cancer research.



"It's a really fun opportunity for people to come out to the island enjoy this beautiful summer weather and make a difference,” said Desmond Strooh with Susan G. Komen of NW Ohio.

Many restaurants donated proceeds and tips to help fund Race for the Cure.



"That money is used to fund local programs in northwest Ohio which helps uninsured and underinsured men and women receive breast health and breast cancer services,” said Strooh. “So it's a fun day right now that has a huge impact down the road.”



Danielle Shelt is one woman who has benefitted from the Susan G. Komen funding when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and her insurance denied to pay for her surgery.



"I had a double mastectomy, when they went in they found 8 tumors on the other breast, we had never tested that side because we knew the other side had to come off,” said survivor Danielle Shelt.



With the help of Susan G. Komen and one of her bosses, Danielle was able to get her surgery paid for and make a full recovery.

She enjoys being part of Pink Day at the Bay because it brings together a community of people who love and support each other.



"At the end of the day, no one is alone. We all fight together, one way or another,” said Shelt.



The Race for the Cure will be September 23rd in Findlay and September 24th in Toledo.

