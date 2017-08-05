Unusual breast cancer fundraiser sees divers raise money

There are different kinds of fundraisers for breast cancer.

Runs, walks, other activities.

Saturday, there was one all about scuba diving called ‘Dive Hope.’

It was held at the White Star Quarry in Gibsonburg.

Ninety divers from across the midwest and Canada took the plunge.

“This is a chance to get out in the water with a community of people all for the same effort,” said ‘Dive Hope’ organizer Brian Miller.

Money raised will go to the group ‘Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio.’

A plaque at the bottom of the quarry commemorates the success of ‘Dive Hope.’

In eight years, close to $100,000 has been donated to the fund for various programs.

“Emergency funds, transportation to cancer treatment, mortgage payments, utilities, food," said Jacque Skrzypiec about the fund.

Money comes from diver registration, silent auctions and raffles.

Divers compete in an underwater treasure hunt that could result in trips to faraway places like Fiji.

Some of them, like Cindy Horenstein, are breast cancer survivors.

“These people are very caring people. I think they believe in the mission of eradicating breast cancer so I think they’re here to help,” said Cindy.

People, you might say, who like to dive in for a good cause.

