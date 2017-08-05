Maumee hopes new offensive scheme can carry team back into the playoffs

There was a 10-year span from 2001-2010 where the Maumee Panthers were in the playoffs six times.

But since that point, the team hasn’t tasted the postseason.

Head Coach Marc Gibson is now in his fifth year since coming over from Clyde and this group of seniors is hoping this will be the year things get turned around.

“It’d be big, because our class has worked towards this since our freshman year,” said Senior lineman Mikey Haney. “So, to leave a good taste in our mouths and the coaches mouths, and bring Maumee back into the picture, that’s what we want to do as a class. If we accomplish that, it would be a good feeling.”

“This is my 21st year as a head coach,” said Marc Gibson. “I’ve had a lot of successful teams, I’ve had teams that have won a lot of games and teams that have won league championships and so on. I kind of compare, what I have to some of those great teams."

If the Panthers are going to have success, a big reason why will be the play of their offensive line anchored by Mikey Haney.

This offseason, he committed to play his college football at Eastern Michigan.



“It was really exciting,” said Haney. “It was more of a relief than anything. I can focus on the season with my classmates. It’s a great program up there. Coach Creighton is doing a lot of good things with the commits he’s got. So, it’s exciting, but just ready for this year.”



This offense will be completely different. Gone is the spread offense they’ve run for years under former head coach John Boles.

Insert a more run-oriented offense that Coach Gibson has used at all of his previous stops.

“We are going to become a run-first offense,” says Gibson. “I think our kids fit that type of scheme better. I think it gives us a better opportunity to compete and be successful.”



“I think the offense will be great,” said Senior Caleb Brown. “Everyone is working hard. It’s one of those offenses where we just pound them, keep going at them. The adjustments I’ve made, I’m working on running back skills, because I’m basically a running back now."



The Panthers open their season at home with Bowsher.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















