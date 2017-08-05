Federal cash supports wildlife restoration in Michigan, Ohio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The Great Lakes Commission says it has received $375,000 in federal funds for wildlife habitat restoration projects in areas of Michigan and Ohio long degraded by toxic pollution.

Some of the money will be used for wetland design and restoration at the Penn 7 site in the Maumee River near Toledo, Ohio.

The rest will support excavation and disposal of sediments for wetlands restoration in Black Creek Marsh, which is on the Clinton River in Michigan's Macomb County.

Both locations are among areas of concern in the Great Lakes region targeted for special cleanup work because of longstanding and severe contamination.

The commission is still working on habitat restoration in other degraded locations, including Muskegon Lake and St. Marys River in Michigan and the Buffalo River in New York.

