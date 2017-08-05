Jury convicts pair for sex trafficking of children in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland jury has convicted a man and woman of dozens of counts related to the sex trafficking of children as young as 9 years old.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fhmBcP ) that 42-year-old Andre Boynton and 39-year-old Anika George were found guilty Friday of human trafficking, conspiracy and multiple counts of child rape and pornography.

Prosecutors say Boynton, serving a life sentence for child rape, ordered George, of North Royalton, over a prison phone to abduct boys in Cleveland and record her having sex with the boys and the boys having sex with a 14-year-old girl developmentally disabled girl.

They were also convicted of charges involving George photographing 11 elderly people in the nude at a nursing home where she worked.

George's attorney declined to comment. Boynton's attorney couldn't be reached Saturday.

