Get outside and play with the Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo wants to inspire your children to get up and get outside with Play Naturally, Toledo.

The outdoor program collaborates with organizations such the Metroparks of the Toledo Area and Bowling Green State University to promote family nature play in the community.

Play Naturally, Toledo has events going on from now until mid-November that only cost $1 with the purchase of a Zoo ticket or membership.

Below is a list of upcoming event locations and times:

Aug. 13: 577 Foundation, Perrysburg - 1:30 p.m. to 4 p .m.

Aug. 26: Pearson Metropark, Packer-Hammersmith Center - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 16: Sidecut Metropark, Riverview Shelter area - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 14: Toledo Zoo, Nature's Neighborhood - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 18: 577 Foundation, Perrysburg - 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

