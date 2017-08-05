Columbia Gas offers full-year payment plan for winter heating costs

When it starts to get cold, we just want to crank the heat. But sometimes we may not get as warm as we'd like in order to save money on our heating bill.

Columbia Gas of Ohio announced that customers can now sign up for the 2017-2018 Budget Payment Plan to help them stay warm and save money.

The Budget Payment Plan provides customers with an alternative payment option by spreading winter heating costs throughout a full year.

Once enrolled in the plan, a customer will pay the budget payment amounted listed on their monthly bill for a 12-month period. This allows customers to know how much they can expect to pay each month and be able to prepare for it.

Accounts are reviewed and adjusted, if needed, for accuracy in January, August, and October.

"It's important that we provide our customers with options when it comes to managing their natural gas bill. The Budget Payment Plan is part of our broader commitment to work with the customers we serve," said Dan Creekmur, president of Columbia Gas of Ohio.

Each customer's Budget Payment Plan amount is determined on an individual basis by previous usage rates, 30-year normal weather and the present and estimated cost of natural gas.

The plan is free and open to all Columbia gas of Ohio customers.

Customers can sign up for the budget payment by visiting here or calling 1-800-344-4077.

