UPS looking to hire 1,000 jobs in Toledo

The United Parcel Service is looking to add jobs to Ohio, and are offering weekly bonuses in the process.

UPS is looking to fill 1,900 current part-time and full-time openings in Toledo and Columbus locations, with nearly 1,000 of those jobs needed in Toledo at the Holland Road location.

The company is also offering weekly bonuses for package handlers in Toledo and Columbus, and tractor-trailer drivers across the state.

The bonuses are either $75, $100, $125, or $500 per week depending on the employee's job, location and shift.

Newly-hired employees and current employees hired after Jan.1 of this year are eligible for the bonus.

"We're looking for hundreds of Ohio residents to join our team," said Renee Roberts, UPS Human Resources director. "Permanent UPS jobs, including part-time jobs, come with excellent pay and benefits including healthcare and retirement benefits. At most of our locations, part-time employees in college are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through our 'Earn and Learn' program."

UPS will also be looking to hire more employees as the busy holiday shipping season rolls around.

Those interested in applying can visit here. Applicants must apply online.

