View the solar eclipse at UT

A total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of the United States for the first time in 38 years.

The University of Toledo doesn't want you to miss out.

"We will be able to see an approximately 80 percent eclipse from Toledo, weather permitting," said Alex Mak, UT associate planetarium director. "This is a rare opportunity, and we want to celebrate with the community."

UT's Ritter Planetarium will host a free viewing of the eclipse happening on Aug. 21.

The free viewing event will be held on the campus lawn between Ritter and McMaster hall from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

University astronomers will have several filtered telescopes set up outside to give you a safe view of the eclipse. A limited supply of solar eclipse glasses will be on sale that day for $2 each.

The planetarium will also have personal solar observatory boxes on hand for viewers to use for free.

If clouds hinder the ability to see the eclipse, a web stream of the eclipse seen from other locations across the country will be playing in McMaster Hall Room 1005.

