Man arrested in deadly August stabbing

Toledo police arrested a man Wednesday they believe stabbed a Toledo man to death in early August.

Police say a neighbor of 82-year-old Ricardo Jimenez went to his home on East Broadway Street on August 4 after she had not seen him in a couple days. When she walked inside, she found Jimenez dead in a pool of blood.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Jimenez suffered seven stab wounds to his left chest. He did not have any defense wounds so there is evidence he did not try to fight back.

Police say the man had likely been dead for a couple days, though they are unsure exactly when the attacked happened.

Police arrested Melvin Harris, 54, for the stabbing. He is currently in the Lucas County Jail.

Jimenez's death is the 25th homicide investigation for Toledo police in 2017.

