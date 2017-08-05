Police searching for felony suspects

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two men with outstanding warrants.

Police say Anthony Tyler Majewski, 27, and Jacob Michael Barker, 20, are wanted for outstanding felony warrants.

The men are wanted for larceny from a motor vehicle and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police believe these men may be in Toledo.

Anyone who sees these men should contact their local police department.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jeff Hooper at 734-224-7316.

