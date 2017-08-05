Toledo Symphony Youth Quartet has a big sound

The Toledo Symphony has a quartet that is unlike any other.

The Toledo Symphony Youth Quartet is made up of all nine high school students who want to let the public know that classical music doesn't always have to be old-school.

The quartet plays non-traditional music on traditional instruments, such as Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars.

The quartet is fairly new as it was just formed in May, but the kids play like professionals.

Its youngest member, 14-year-old Loa Cho, even arranged a medley of spirituals that the quartet preforms.

Community outreach is very important to the group, which is why you can get a chance to hear the quartet play for free.

Toledo Symphony Youth Quartet will be playing at the 'Celebration of Freedom: Sounds of Freedom' event at the Lathrop House in Sylvania on Saturday.

Check out the quartet while enjoying activities like children's games and eating hot dogs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

