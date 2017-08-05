Man killed in north Toledo shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in north Toledo Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred on Lagrange Street between Oakland Street and Weber Street around 3 a.m.

Police said Calvin Gholikely, 26, was shot and suffered multiple serious wounds.

Gholikely was taken to St. Vincent's where he later died. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police say there was a crowd at the time of the shooting, but the witnesses fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities have not named any suspects.

