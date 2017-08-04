Multiple crews respond to huge pallet company fire in Hancock County

A massive fire broke out at the BR Pallet Company in Alvada in Hancock County on Friday evening.

Firefighters from at least 15 fire departments worked to put out the flames well into the night.

Just got an update. No injuries, no cause at this time. Firefighters say they are strategizing/acting aggressively to stop these flames. pic.twitter.com/dYbUzMvXW5 — Blair Caldwell (@BlairWTOL) August 5, 2017

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 6:30 p.m..

According to the owner of the business, three separate buildings caught fire and were destroyed.

Firefighters on the scene say there were no known injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Firefighters had to draft water from area ponds to fight the fire.

BR Pallet Company has about 30 employees and covers about 20 acres of land according to the owner.

WTOL has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.