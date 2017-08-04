No longer a dark horse, Whitmer hopes to capture TRAC in 2017

Whitmer rose from a dark horse to almost wining the conference in 2016 with an 8-2 record and a playoff game on their turf.

Whitmer brings back seven starters on both sides of the football and will no longer be under the radar in the TRAC.

“If you remember this time last year there was no hype around this team,” said head coach Ken Winters. “It was two weeks in to two-a-days and the media finally showed up. This year it’s going to be a little bit different. There’s going to be little bit more attention, but it doesn’t matter. It’s about us getting better every day. Don’t feed in to the hype, let’s just concentrate on us.”

A ton of attention surrounding the Whitmer football program is directed at Sophomore quarterback Riley Keller. Last year he burst on to the scene and quickly gained the attention of college coaches around the country.

He’s already got multiple D-I offers before he even begins his second season of varsity football. While he’s become one of the top quarterbacks in the area, he knows there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“Really a lot more comfortable,” Keller said. “This year is just focusing on being more of a leader and I have help with the seven returning starters on the offensive side. Film room and technique-wise just focusing on the little things. Little things add up to big things in the game and practice. Just getting the ball out quicker, reading defenses a little bit better.”

Coach Winter says for his quarterback to make the next step, he has to show improvement.

“He went through the learning process and there were rookie mistakes made,” says Winters. “Interceptions thrown that he’d like to have back. Just going in to this season, making better decisions, making better reads. If he can do that, he can take that step forward.”

Whitmer has an extremely challenging schedule that begins with a road game at Canton Glen Oak to open the season.

