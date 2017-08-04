Blue ribbons in west Toledo neighborhood honor victim of cyber-bullying

Blue ribbons like these were hung throughout Luken's neigborhood (Source: WTOL)

There was an amazing show of support Friday for a west Toledo teenager who killed himself earlier this week because of cyber-bullying.

People who live in the neighborhood that Luken Boyle called home have the blues.

But in a positive sense.

Blue was Luken’s favorite color.

On Friday morning, they wrapped blue ribbons around trees in the Bellevue Road area and Close Park to honor Luken’s life.

“It actually gives me goosebumps. I’m so proud to be part of this community that has come together,” said Carol Scally.

And that’s what this community does anytime somebody needs help.

The blue ribbons were hung with Luken’s parents in mind.

“I think it will help knowing that they have all the love and support around them within the community they live in,” said Marci Tressler.

Luken had just graduated from Blessed Sacrament Catholic School where he was active in sports and was an alter boy.

He was about to begin his freshman year at Central Catholic High School.

“He was just a really great kid. Always smiling and laughing. It’s just a great thing to see the neighborhood and all of us come together after such a tragedy,” said Kerry O’Donnell.

The ribbons are also sending a message that something good can come from something bad.

“Be kind. Be nice to everybody. You really don’t know what they’re going through. Just be nice,” said Ms. O’Donnell.

Funeral services will be held for Luken on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness", 7303 Salisbury Road, Maumee, OH 43537.

