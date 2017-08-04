Fifth Third Field to host fourth annual Winter Brewfest

Fifth Third Field announced they will host the fourth annual Winter Brewfest on January 20 in Toledo.

The event celebrates craft beer from more than 50 breweries from around the country.

Attendees will be able to sample more than 250 craft beers and ciders at tasting stations along the concourse of Fifth-Third Field. There will also be tasting stations along the warning track on the field.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $55 for VIP admission.

For general admission, guests will receive 15 taste tickets good for a 3-ounce beer sample and a souvenir cup.

For VIP admission, guests will receive 20 taste tickets, a souvenir cup, an all-you-can-eat buffet and live music in VIP spaces.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on August 14 at 9 a.m.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.