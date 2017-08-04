Corrections officers union president explains what level 4 inmate is

With the Toledo Correctional Institute being just 3 miles from downtown and less than a mile from a high school, security inside and outside the facility is obviously an issue for all of us.

Right now, 968 inmates call Toledo Correctional Institute home.

Forty-eight of those are considered level 4 and require more security.

But that number could more than double if Toledo is chosen to house more level 4 inmates with an Extended Restrictive Housing status.

“These are the guys who were in a rehabilitative prison but he messed something up. He is a gang leader, he assaults staff or assaults other inmates. So because of that they put them in a more restrictive environment. Level 4 is almost to the end of the line we have taken everything away and there is nearly nothing left,” said Ryan Jones, president of the Correction’s Officers Union.



Level 4 Restrictive Housing inmates are in a cell 22 hours a day and have an officer with them at all times while moved around the jail.

They're not considered to be escape risks, but are a risk to other inmates and corrections officers.

More level 4 inmates means more stress and danger for officers.

“Any of those staff members going into our facility, they are walking into some of the most tough environments of the state of Ohio inside those walls. Inside that wire is a completely different animal and it has gotten more challenging as time has gone on,” said Jones.

The spokesperson for TCI says nothing is confirmed, but since this facility already houses level 4 inmates and because it is a newer prison in the state, those could possibly be factors working in favor of transferring more level 4 inmates to Toledo.

