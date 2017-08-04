Scientists predict water quality dashboard to move to watch status

With all of the improvements to Toledo's Collins Park Water Treatment Plant, the city cannot fully control harmful algae blooms.

Scientists say though conditions are much different than they were three years ago, they are not ideal.

A group of scientists at the University of Toledo say they predict the large algae bloom along the Michigan shore of Lake Erie could shift toward Toledo.

"In a week or two that could blow over to the Toledo water intake,” said Dr. Tom Bridgeman, Ecology Professor at the University of Toledo. ”So I expect the bloom to keep increasing over the next couple of weeks. Then you'll probably see levels about 5, and you'll probably see that watch."

Professor Bridgeman means levels of mycrosystin will be about 5 parts per billion, which would move the water quality dashboard from a 'clear' status to a 'watch.'

However, the water would still be safe to drink.

"The watch is just for the public to know there is some toxin out there, they're watching it closely and they're treating for it." Bridgeman said.

The city says the Collins Park Water Treatment plant can absolutely handle treating water when in the watch status. What they want the public to know is that the city is acting as transparent as possible.

"That we are doubly sure that we are getting out the right information,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. “That's why this dashboard is so important for us to know and to understand."

Follow this link to see the Water Quality Dashboard.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.