State Auditor's Office approves audit request from Mayor Hicks-Hudson

State Auditor's Office approves audit request from Mayor Hicks-Hudson

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State Auditor Dace Yost sent Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson an open letter Friday saying approve her request for the city to be audited.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson sent Yost an audit request in July.

In the letter, Yost applauded Mayor Hicks-Hudson for transparency and says the state will audit the city of Toledo.

