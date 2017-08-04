Design approved for Wooster Green in Bowling Green

A vacant and historic lot in the City of Bowling Green will soon see new life.

The former grounds of the old Bowling Green Senior High School and later Junior High has sat empty for 5 years now, but work to transform the area into a beautified green space is now moving forward.

On Thursday, the Wooster Green Steering Committee approved the general design plan for the future Wooster Green which sits on Wooster St. between Church and S.Grove Streets.

The decision came after hundreds of Bowling Green residents offered their opinion on various designs.

The meandering paths with a sculpture and pavilion will now be looked over this fall.

Because the project will be paid for with fundraising, every bench, light, and square foot of cement will need to be accounted for before fundraising can begin.

It will transform this empty lot into a modern town square, a role it has already begun to play naturally within the community.

"We have seen since it has been green space that a number of community events have taken place there as far as impromptu local gatherings about a particular topic or just an area for people to come and gather," said Don Fawcett, assistant municipal administrator.

The hope is early construction could begin in the spring of 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved..