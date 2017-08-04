Small businesses popping up in downtown Rossford

A Toledo suburb is seeing more and more local businesses popping up in their downtown area.

Folks in Rossford say the town's improved economy and being the closest business district to the Toledo Hollywood Casino is paying dividends.

Greg Heban, more popularly know as Moose in Rossford, has been thinking of turning his baking hobby into a business. Soon he will open his own doughnut shop, Papa Moose's Donuts on Rossford's main drag.

He says seeing all of the other work going on along Superior Street brings back memories.

"I think Rossford is starting to revitalize, the town is starting to," Heban said. "The storefronts are starting to get fixed up like it used to be in the olden days.".

Greg's daughter Megan Steer, also a lifelong Rossford resident, is helping her dad to make the doughnut and coffee shop a destination.

"Well hopefully it'll bring people in to kind of see what we've known our whole lives, why I came back," Megan said.

And they are not alone. Next door Devour, a bar and grill, recently opened. Also a new diner, the Rossford Cafe, will open soon further in town.

Across the street, the old Ford worker's hall is being renovated to be the new IPS national headquarters.

All while the city works to establish a new entertainment district across the street from the casino.

"The more I think about it, it's probably the perfect time to open a business like this," Heban said.

According to Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III, the return of locally owned small businesses to downtown is a sign economic improvement and community loyalty.

"And this is what our community is about, is that small city that small town atmosphere; how friendly it is and how safe it is," Mayor MacKinnon said.

Papa Moose's Donuts hope to open later this month after final health inspections are complete.

Heban has an ongoing crowdfunding campaign to help support his shop.

