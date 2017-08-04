First group of Promedica employees move into new headquarters

A group of employees takes part in an orientation session in conference room overlooking the Maumee River (Source: WTOL)

It's moving day in downtown Toledo.

More than three years of work, planning and renovating at the former steam plant and Key Bank building, is finally coming to an end.

The first group of ProMedica employees to make the renovated Key Bank building their work-home had orientation at the new headquarters on Friday.

"I love being downtown. I live downtown, like working downtown, so it's great for me," said Pam Jagodzinski, who has worked for ProMedica for 15 years.

This week, she packed up her old office and saw her new work space in the old Key Bank building, now called 'The Junction.'

"I have a good view, I actually overlook the river, so it's nice," said Pam.

Pam says the quarters are a little tighter than her old office, but the new space does have its perks.

"Our old lift stand stations were where you'd have to lift up by yourself. These have an automatic button and it's the whole desk that elevates instead of just the computer and keyboard. I tried it out when we were upstairs so it's nicer than what we used to have," said Pam.

It will take about four weeks to move all one thousand employees to downtown Toledo.

In about two weeks, the steam plant building will welcome its new tenants.

The whole move in process is a major undertaking.

"We have people coming from 22 different locations to come into this building, so when you think about all the logistics, of trying to figure out whose moving from where to where and getting the buildings ready. Getting the furniture ready. Getting computers ready, phones ready," said Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction at ProMedica, Robin Whitney.

It's all an effort to bring employees to one location to be more efficient, reduce costs and build camaraderie.

ProMedica and employees are also excited about their new neighbors.

"I think just walking, getting out and enjoying some of the different area restaurants for lunch. I think it'll be a nice change instead of having to go

to the same places over and over again," said Pam.

The first group of employees will get to work in their new office, Monday morning.

ProMedica is also hoping to announce a tenant for the bottom floor of the parking garage on Summit Street soon. There's about 5,000 square feet of space the company is looking to lease out to two businesses.

ProMedica says there's been a few prospects, with one saying it's definitely interested in moving in. We'll keep you posted when an announcement is made.

