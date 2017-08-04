Anti-bullying event organized for October

As a Toledo family prepares to say their final goodbyes to 14-year-old Luken Boyle, our community continues to rally around the cause of anti-bullying and suicide prevention.

An event was already in the works, but organizers decided to get the word out now about their plans for Stand Brave Day.

Two women, Mary Wilson with Project ER and Kelli Shook with Team Family Coaching have both been touched by bullying and have joined forces.

Kelli's daughter was once bullied and has since started an anti-bullying group to help others.

Mary Wilson lost her great-niece Jamera White after relentless cyber-bullying.

Together they're organizing Stand Brave Day 2017 so families don't feel alone like they did.

"You definitely feel lost you feel like you're the only one even though you know you're not and there is resistance and stigma and nobody really wants to help," said Kelli Shook.

Dozens of speakers and organizations in Toledo want to help and will be on hand.

Stand Brave Day will take place on October 14th during Anti-Bullying Month at UT's Scott Park Campus and is a free event.

There'll be workshops, kids activities and booths that will all offer your family empowerment, help, counseling and resources to tackle the issue of not only bullying but suicide, drugs and alcohol.

"We all have a small part in this solution but we are failing to use it so this event, making it all day and really bringing top-notch resources that we have been blessed to have in our community together to collaborate and then having TPS as a partner its a win-win," said Mary Wilson.

