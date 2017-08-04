SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK: Swimming advisories posted at Maumee Bay State Park

It’s a sign that can ruin your trip to the beach.

The Ohio Department of Health says Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park has its first algal bloom of the year.

The main beach is effected as well as the inland lake beach.

Bacterial levels exceed state standards.

Warning signs at both beaches advise no swimming or contact with water.

There’s also a posting for e-coli contamination.

You could get sick.

“You have continued sewer overflow. Rain comes. Pushes everything out and then you get that on the beach. I would say pay attention to the advisories. Especially those who are young, old or sick already. You probably don’t want to spend time in the water,” said Toledo Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

Bottom line is you can go in the water.

But you’ll be swimming at your own risk.

The signs are up until the water quality improves.

