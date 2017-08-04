Susan G. Komen of NW Ohio hosts Pink at the Bay Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Susan G. Komen of NW Ohio hosts Pink at the Bay Saturday

PUT-IN-BAY (WTOL) -

The Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio will celebrate Pink Day at the Bay at Put-in-Bay.

Supports will gather at about noon to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research.

Organizers say the event is more of a party for a good cause.

