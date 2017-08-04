Money Talks News: Controlling financial stress

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

According to the American Psychological Association, money is always a top stress producer among Americans.

No one goes through life without worrying about money in some capacity. But there are steps you can take to reduce those money-related stresses.

The first step is to get organized. Know what you owe and know what you own. That is how you know where you stand financially.

Second, track your income and expenses. Make sure you never spend more than you make.

Third, have a goal so you know where you would like to end up.

Next, use technology like baking app, budgeting programs, expense trackers and investment calculators to your advantage.

Finally, learn as much as you can about financial security. Understand things like your 401K and stocks. Do not be afraid to hire someone to help you. Just make sure they are paid by the hour and not by commission.

For more tips and advice on controlling stress with money, go to Money Talks News and search "Money Stress."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.