Rossford not letting youth deter success

Two years ago, the Rossford Bulldogs recorded their first playoff game in school history.

Last year with an overall record of 6-4, the Bulldogs fell just short of a playoff birth. But coming up short last year makes this year's team only hungrier to compete for a spot in the OHSAA playoffs.

“Just hard work, you know, and it all starts right here on the field,” said Chris Pickett, returning starter and senior running back. “And the young guys. We lost a lot last year, you know, every team does, but the young guys are going to step up and I think they’re looking forward to that.”

In all, the Bulldogs lost 18 veteran seniors and only return four starters. But coach Todd Drusback says just because his team is young does not mean they do not have the pieces to become successful.

“I think growing up fast,” Drusback said. “I like the makeup of our team. It’s just the fact we don’t have a lot of Friday night guys that have been out there experiencing it, but that don’t mean we can’t be any good. Like our want to, like our leadership, so a lot of unknowns, but we’re also confident and excited for the upcoming season.”

Although there are only four starters returning, one of those is quarterback Austin Eick. He says he is itching to get behind the center and lead the young team to success.

“We’re just trying to help as many young kids out and we want to get as many people on the field, so we want to help them out,” Eick said. “And we’re just going to focus on playing to our best potential. A+ game against anybody, we really don’t care who we play.”

Rossford kicks off its season at home with Bowling Green.

