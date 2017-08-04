Escaped the Paulding County inmate commits suicide during standoff

An accused rapist who escaped from Paulding County authorities committed suicide during a standoff with authorities Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was transporting 32-year-old Branden Powell on August 4 from a mental institution in Toledo to a the Paulding County Jail. During the ride, the sheriff's office says Powell attacked the deputy and seized his gun before fleeing.

According Sheriff Jason Landers, at about 6 p.m. Monday night, law enforcement officers determined Powell at his parents home in a rural area near Antwerp.

Officers tried to have Powell peacefully surrender. However, at about 9:30 p.m., Powell took his own life with a gunshot wound.

"While this is not the outcome law enforcement had hoped for, law enforcement hopes the community can rest knowing this armed and dangerous individual is no longer a danger to the community," Sheriff Landers said.

Several units responded to the scene including the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Defiance Police Department, the FBI and US Marshals.

Powell was booked in the jail on allegations of rape on July 8.

"I'm angry with myself. I take accountability for my office and the actions of my office. There's a couple of things that I know could have prevented this issue from happening that are changes that we'll put in place immediately, administratively," Sheriff Landers said.

According to the sheriff, Powell was properly restrained.

The investigation into Powell's death is still ongoing.

