All tickets sold for St. Jude's Dream Home Giveaway

Next week we'll find out who the winner is of the St. Jude's Dream Home. But before the winner is revealed, we want to give you a look at what your donations have given to children and families dealing with childhood cancer.

Thursday night, we officially sold out and raised over $700,000 dollars with the help of the community. This money could go towards understanding, treating and defeating childhood cancer.

To treat one child with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is the most common form of childhood cancer, it costs an average of $350,000. This means we could save two lives with the money we have raised.

With your contributions, you have given 1,400 children an hour of physical therapy.

"[It is] something so crucial on their journey to recovery," Michael Hull of St. Jude's said.

The donations also supplied 2,800 red blood cell transfusions and helps to supply 7,000 pairs of pediatric crutches.

Not only did this money help children with their medical needs, but this money also gave 23,000 kids a daily meal card," Hull said.

Finally, the money could fund 476 days of chemo or 70 in an ICU.

The official St. Jude's Dream Home drawing is set for Thursday August 10th.

