Findlay firefighters receive federal grant for safety

The Findlay firefighters have been awarded a federal grant to help keep them safe on the job.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $285,000 to the Findlay Fire Department for operations and safety.

"Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families. We must support our first-responders organizations so that communities like Findlay have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards," Senator Brown said.

The grant was made possible through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

The AFG program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. The program provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications, and other supplies that protect firefighters and first-responders in moments of crisis.

Grants are awarded to fire department-based and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG Program.

Any fire departments interested in the grant can contact the grand coordinator to receive information about federal grant opportunities.

