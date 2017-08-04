Take a look at today's modern-day dinosaurs at Imagination Station

When you think of dinosaurs, you probably think of a triceratops or the mighty T-Rex, animals that you will now only see in movies and museums.

However, you see descendants of dinosaurs every day.

Imagination Station invites visitors to explore the similarities and differences that birds share with their ancestors.

The Station will provide different activities that explore how prehistoric birds lived millions of years ago as part of their temporary exhibition, Dinosaurs Around the World.

Activities include a building-wide bird hunt, bald eagle demonstration and a chance to meet dinosaur mascot Chance the Raptor.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 5.

Visit here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.