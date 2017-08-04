New fall event at the Zoo features Chinese lanterns, pumpkin carving

The Toledo Zoo is debuting a new event for the fall that will be sure to make your eyes light up.

Luminous Nights at the Toledo Zoo is a festival of lights that will feature hand-crafted Chinese lanterns in the shapes of animals and bontanicals.

The lanterns are hand-crafted and illuminated with LED lights to show the shapes of things like flowers, birds, and butterflies.

Individual lanterns can be as big as 19 feet tall and 50 feet long.

In the Chinese culture, lanterns are symbolic of illuminating the future and the reunion of family.

In addition to the lanterns, Luminous Nights will feature events such as outdoor movie night, community scarecrow building and pumpkin carving nights.

The Zoo has also moved the annual beer tasting event Zoo Brew so it can be part of the event.

Luminous Nights runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Visit here for a full list of events.

