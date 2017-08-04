Save money on school supplies during the sales tax holiday

If you and your family haven't started your back-to-school shopping, this weekend is the perfect time to do it.

You can save big money on your school supplies and even shop online during this tax-free weekend.

"It's not just an opportunity to get what your kids need for school, but it's a chance to save money while you're at it," said Aimee Chafins, store manager of the Walmart in Perrysburg.

School supplies and school instructional materials less than $20 qualify to be tax-free, as well as clothes and shoes under $75.

The sales tax holiday is designed to give Ohioans a break when buying all of the supplies and clothes to head back to the classroom.

"Not only can you save the six percent on sales tax, but also when you have additional kids, every dollar counts. On average you spend about $100 to $150 per kid, that could easily add up to some serious dollars," said Chafins.

The option to complete your school list online makes things even easier for you.

However, all online purchases must be made between Friday through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to be counted as tax-free.

If your order and payment were made before the sales tax holiday, even if the item was delivered during the sales tax holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption.

You will also have to pay tax on back-ordered items when payment doesn't occur until a later shipment

"Go online and get your school list, as long as you're picking it up on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday," Chafins said.

You can pick up your online items at the Walmart stores located in Perrysburg and Wauseon.

There is no limit to how many items you can buy.

The tax-free weekend runs through Sunday.

