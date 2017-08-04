Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

One person was hurt after being hit by a car in Frenchtown Township Friday morning.

Police say the crash occurred on North Monroe Street south of Hurd Road around 6 a.m.

Police say 25-year-old Stephen Chapman of Monroe was driving northbound on Monroe Street when he hit a 38-year-old pedestrian walking southbound in the right traffic lane.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital.

Police say Chapman was not injured in the crash.

Investigators said neither speed nor alcohol was factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7711.

