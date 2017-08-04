60-year-old man charged in slaying of Wayne State officer

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities have charged a 60-year-old man with first-degree murder in the slaying of a Wayne State University police officer near the campus in Detroit last November.

Raymond Durham was accused Thursday of shooting Collin Rose in the head on Nov. 22 as the officer was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars. Rose died the next day. Detroit Police Chief James Craig had said DNA evidence linked Durham to the shooting and Durham was named the prime suspect in that case.

Durham was charged in March with attempted murder in the wounding of two Detroit police officers who stopped him. In May, Durham was found incompetent to stand trial in those shootings, which were not related to the slaying of Rose.

